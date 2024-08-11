At QuakeCon 2024, several details came to light about the next installment of the series of Doom, Doom: The Dark AgesAccording to what id Software revealed, the world of this video game will be much more open than in previous installments.

There will also be three new weapons that can be used in hand-to-hand combat. The first is called Flail, which collects ammunition, while the second is Mace, the typical mace.

As for the third, it is Fists, which creates chains of electricity. Another novelty is that now the Saw Shield of Doom: The Dark Ages can be used to traverse the game map and can even be thrown at enemies. This can be seen in its first trailer.

Something that also came to light is that this title handles less verticality than Doom Eternal. This is why jumping is becoming more difficult. The Glory Kill system in this video game is reinvented and includes new options.

In addition to the weapons for close combat, there are new ones for attacking from a distance. Doom: The Dark AgesSuch are the cases of the Double-Barrel Plasma Shotgun and the Single-Barrel Shotgun, a pair of shotguns that will be the favorites of many.

Another new addition is the Nail Gun, a nail gun that literally nails enemies to walls. The giant mech can now be used multiple times throughout the campaign, which many players will love.

Especially since the mecha fights in Doom: The Dark Ages involve fighting not only bare-knuckle but also with their dual-cannons. These mechanical behemoths can now perform Glory Kills, and they also have a specialized user interface.

As we shared with you before, this video game will be available in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC; from the beginning the idea was for it to be multiplatform. From day one, Game Pass members will be able to enjoy it.

With details from Reddit. Apart from Doom: The Dark Ages We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.