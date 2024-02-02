DOOM he turned 33 in December 2023. For the occasion, a celebratory live stream was organized with John Romero , John Carmack and Tom Hall, three of the founders of id Software, as well as the authors of the game, which is now available online.

Streaming

The streaming was moderated by David L Craddock, former editor of Touch Arcade, now a writer and author of video game-themed documentaries.

During the stream we obviously talked about DOOM, but also about Wolfenstein, Quake and much more. The video is almost two hours long, but it's really nice to see these three geniuses reunited, if only to commemorate their past work.

During the stream, work anecdotes about id Software were told, the development of mobile games was discussed, all the major titles of the historic id were touched upon and much more. In short, one might even be moved by watching it, considering how much time has passed and how important that experience was for the world of video games. Note the fact that of the three, none currently works for id Software anymore, which continued to develop the DOOM and Quakes without them, under the Bethesda label, now Microsoft.