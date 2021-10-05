Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the famous fighting video game in the arena of Nintendo switch, has shown his latest character. Is about Sora from Kingdom hearts, a video game created by the collaboration of Square enix and Disney.

However, it was not the only great news he gave. The other big surprise during the day’s special event was the presentation of the Doom slayer as skin of the Mii fighters.

For several weeks, there had been speculation about the inclusion of the Doomguy as a character of Super smash Bros Ultimate. Your director, Masahiro Sakurai there was published an image referencing Terminator already this character. So, his fans were waiting for his official announcement.

In a way, his fans got it right and he Doomguy I arrive. But not as a playable character as expected, but as a skin for the Mii fighters, specifically for gunner. This version chibi of our beloved demon slayer will be available starting October 18 for just $ 0.75 USD.

Will I be able to play the Doom Slayer in Super Smash Bros Ultimate?

Yes, you can use the Doom slayer on Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Although, being a skin of Mii fighter, is not an option in several official tournaments of this video game. So, you can only use it to play with your friends, but not in the competitive scene.

