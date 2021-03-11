Xbox just welcomed Zenimax Y Bethesda to the family of Microsoft. What does this mean? Well, many things and among them, that the service of Xbox Game Pass will turn into a much more robust service in the blink of an eye.

As of March 12 you will be able to find in the service of Xbox Game Pass 20 of the most iconic and prominent Bethesda franchise games you probably already know. Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein will now be available to members of Xbox Game Pass.

To give you a better idea of ​​what to expect if you are a member of Xbox Game PassHere we share an image that presents you the 20 Bethesda games that will now be on the aforementioned service.

As you could already notice, in Xbox Game Pass Now we have adventure or first-person action games, robust RPGs that will give you hundreds of hours of gameplay and some classic installments that you can visit one more time to see what you missed by not having a PC Gamer for more than 20 years.

Various Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass can now be enjoyed on mobile!

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you have the opportunity to test the service Project xCloud, which allows you to play various featured titles from a mobile device with the help of the cloud. Now, various sets of Bethesda They will take advantage of this technology so that you can enjoy them wherever you want.

Among the Bethesada games you can play at Project xCloud are all versions of Doom at service, Dishonored, Fallout 4 Y Fallout 76, Prey, Rage 2, Skyrim, Morrowind, The Evil Within and the series of Wolfenstein. This is a good option if you want to enjoy these experiences on the road.

Remember that Phil Spencer stated that the games he now develops Bethesda will be exclusive to Xbox and that exceptions like Deathloop Y Ghostwire tokyo they will continue to be supported even though they are released on other platforms.

