With videoAfter days of uncertainty, the search for the missing Sanne (26) and Hebe (10) has come to an end. The black Kia Picanto, which has been looked forward to since Monday, was found last night in the water at the Empel junction in Den Bosch.



Oct 20 2022

Around 10 p.m. a breakthrough came in the missing person case: the car had been found. The emergency services found the bodies of Sanne and Hebe in the vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Kiki Thielen explains how the Kia Picanto was discovered. "Attentive colleagues have seen something striking along the road. That was passed on to the helicopter. He was able to take images from above and eventually traced the car in the slope." An investigation was launched and a diving team came to the site. It soon became clear that it was Sanne's car.

The officers who drove to the location saw tire tracks on the road surface. Nobody has seen anything before on a highway where thousands of cars pass, Thielen said. She is proud that her colleagues did see clues and took action on them.

Missing for days

Sanne and Hebe were last seen on Monday afternoon at Hebes day care in Raamsdonksveer. They then did not arrive at the house of Hebe’s parents in Vught. The police launched a search and on Tuesday numerous volunteers joined the search for the two. The search area covered several locations, mostly between Raamsdonksveer and Vught.



There is great dismay at the place where Hebe and Sanne were found:

Hebe and Sanne’s car was found at the Empel junction. © Bart Meesters / Meesters Multi Media

