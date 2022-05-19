id Softwarethe famous DOOM and Quake studio, is currently looking for new developers to employ on its projects in the pipeline.

Specifically, the team is looking for 30 new developers who will be working on triple A single player action-FPS games.

The studio is looking for Gameplay Designer, Lead AI Programmer, Level Designer, Producer and Combat Designer.

“id Software currently has 30 open positions in both of its studios ‘to help us create industry-leading weapons, artificial intelligence, progression systems and game mechanics for single-player AAA action FPS games’“, writes the well-known insider Klobrille on Twitter.

Apparently, therefore, it seems that the studio is strengthening the team with new developers who could work on new DOOM, Hexen or Quake. However, id Software could surprise everyone and employ the new workforce on a new IP.

What do you expect from id Software?

