For a long time, programmers from all over the world have had the goal of adapting the original game Doom from 1993 by id Software to any device, and now someone has made it into a sex toy. The person responsible for this is the youtuber and technician Aaron Christophel.

On his YouTube channel he uploaded a video showing the process of bringing this classic video game to an unusual platform on which no one would ever imagine it would be available.

As you can see in the video before carrying Doom He first installed a sex toy on an electric toothbrush. He later decided to repeat the same with a device from the company Tifforun.

We Recommend: Doom: The Dark Ages is announced and will arrive in 2025, day 1 on Game Pass.

The fact that both devices have a small screen allows them to play this First Person Shooter or FPS. The latter is essential for everything to work. Although this title appears scaled, the image is still visible.

Fountain: Bethesda Softworks.

In the video accompanying this note you can see how Christophel disassembles the sex toy. It should be noted that on its own this device cannot perform DoomAdditional hardware needs to be installed for it to work.

As for the control method, there are buttons available. The Doomguy, as the protagonist of the story is usually called, can move forward and backward, as well as left and right.

To fire it is necessary to press another button, and this is when the pumping function of this sex toy comes into play. As some might imagine it is necessary to kill many demons in Doom for this device to function for the purpose for which it was created.

Fountain: Youtube.

It is clear that this will only encourage other people with technical skills to install this game on another device. The problem is guessing what it could be about this time.

Apart from Doom We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.