The original Doom received a mod which adds the ray tracing to the game, e Digital Foundry has carried out a technical analysis that reveals the secrets of this surprising project.

The ray traced Doom mod was announced by Sultim_t on April 1st and many thought it was a joke, but it was all true. However, how was it possible to introduce ray tracing in a 1993 game?

Alex Battaglia explains it in videoillustrating the graphic peculiarities of the id Software shooter and the fact that it did not have a lighting system or surfaces with reflective properties.

The modder therefore had to work in a very imaginative way, replacing various assets so that they could react to ray tracing and introducing new sources of light (a torch, specifically) to be used where there are no others.