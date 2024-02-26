Doom it can really run on anything, even a Lawn mower. No, really, and also in an official way with a real conversion. What's better than slaying demons while cleaning the yard?
The manufacturer of automatic lawnmowers Husqvarna has announced a firmware update for the Automower NERA model which will allow you to play the first Doom, the classic one of course, on the device's display. Clearly if you have demons hidden in your garden it is the right time to chase them away once and for all.
The official trailer
Jokes aside, the Doom lawnmower will be playable using its controls. We honestly can't tell you how comfortable it is to do this, but the official trailerwhich you can find below, has convinced us that this is not as bad an idea as it seems.
Consider that the lawnmowers in question are not exactly cheap, given that we are talking about prices which fluctuate between approximately 1600 and 2900 euros. In short, there are less expensive ways to play the id classic. That said, the firmware update with Doom will be available from April 9 to September 9, 2024. If you are among those who intend to jump into this experience, visit the official page of the initiative.
