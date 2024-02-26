Doom it can really run on anything, even a Lawn mower. No, really, and also in an official way with a real conversion. What's better than slaying demons while cleaning the yard?

The manufacturer of automatic lawnmowers Husqvarna has announced a firmware update for the Automower NERA model which will allow you to play the first Doom, the classic one of course, on the device's display. Clearly if you have demons hidden in your garden it is the right time to chase them away once and for all.