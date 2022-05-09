John Romero announced DOOM Guy: Life in First Personhis autobiography focused on his career in the video game industry, but not only. The publication of the book, available in both print and digital format, is scheduled for January 10, 2023. Let’s see the cover:

DOOM Guy: Life in First Person, the cover

Romero then decided to tell his story, with behind the scenes on the development of very important titles for the history of video games such as DOOM, Quake and Wolfenstein, but also with anecdotes related to his beginnings on Apple II. Of course there will be references to his conflicted relationship with John Carmack, with whom he founded id Software, and to his current career.

“His is the story of a man who made himself, founding several companies, after a childhood of violence and abuse that led him to video game design, where he felt free to create new worlds and places to escape. . An alcoholic father, a racist grandfather who disapproved of parents of mixed ethnicity, and a grandmother who ran a brothel in Mexico form his childhood story, a story never told.“

DOOM Guy: Life in First Person will consist of 288 and will be published by Abrams Press.