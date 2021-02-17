After the first DLC of Doom Eternal surprised everyone, it seems that Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 2 Could Come Soon. And is that of the many titles released last year, Doom Eternal had a tremendous impact on the gaming community. Following the massive success of Doom, Doom Eternal expanded on most of the things that its predecessor did well, in a way that surprised many gamers. Now more than ever, gamers around the world want to know what’s next for Doom Eternal.
Doom was one of the best shotters of 2016In many ways, but it also seems like it was a test in terms of what the franchise was capable of today. With the release of Doom Eternal, most of everything that players loved from the very first game was substantially improved.
Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 2 Could Come Soon
The DLC Ancient Gods in Doom Eternal was released in October last year and was received favorably by fans of the game. Now, according to the Australian Classification Board, the second part of The Ancient Gods DLC has been classified. Unsurprisingly, it is rated R18 +, the equivalent of an M rating in America. The fact that it is now classified could indicate that the second installment is coming soon.
Right now, it’s impossible to know how soon the second installment will be released. The first part of The Ancient Gods DLC was released almost four months ago. Not to mention, neither Bethesda nor id Software have officially revealed a second part, although studies did confirm that it was in development. We will still have to wait for Bethesda to make the official announcements for Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 2.
