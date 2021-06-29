June 29, 202142 reviewsRecent

Bethesda shares this trailer for DOOM Eternal intended to remind users that they can now experience the full power of the new generation of Xbox Series X in the fast-paced shooter from id Software through a free update. The game makes the leap with three graphics modes: Ray Trace mode, which provides realistic lighting and reflections; Performance mode, which allows you to play smoothly at 120 FPS; and Balanced mode, which offers high visual quality in 4K at 60 FPS.