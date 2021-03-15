Much has been said lately about the release date of the new story content expansion for DOOM Eternal. Although id Software has not yet made it effective, now DOOM Eternal presents a preview of its expansion The Ancient Gods – Part 2, which will put an end to this series of DLCs whose objective was to expand the story of the demon hunter. As you can see just behind these lines, the teaser for this content lasts just over twenty seconds and invites us to be attentive to an upcoming date on which the aforementioned release date could be revealed. Inside video.
In the teaser we can see a kind of novelty armored demons that, as expected, they do not come to make things easy for us. Likewise, our protagonist now has a huge hammer that you can use to destroy the hordes of demons. As indicated at the end of the teaser, the full trailer will be available this Wednesday, March 17 of 2021, in which it is expected not only that more details of the expansion will be shown, but also that the launch date will be definitively revealed.
20 Bethesda Games Now Available on Xbox Game Pass
What is certain is that DOOM Eternal is available on Xbox Game Pass for all subscribers of the service. In addition, as part of the already closed agreement between Microsoft and Bethesda, other many titles of the saga action games from id Software have been incorporated into Game Pass, so you can keep your breath until The Ancient Gods – Part 2 is available slaying demons in many other installments of this mythical franchise in video game history.
