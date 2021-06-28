Less and less than on PS4 …
The version will arrive tomorrow, June 29th PlayStation 5 of DOOM Eternal, the latest exponent of the historic FPS saga: for those wondering how much space to make on the console’s internal memory, there is good news.
According to what reported by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the “weight” of the game (net of any updates and patches on day one) will be just over 70 GB.
This is an interesting optimization by id Software, since the PS4 version takes up around 78GB, which is 8GB more.
? DOOM Eternal (PS5)
? Download Size: 70.042 GB (Without Update)
? Reminder / PS4 Size: ~ 78 GB
? PSN US LINK: 29 June
? #DoomEternal # PS5
? @DOOM pic.twitter.com/Ndh9Tz2mAn
– PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 28, 2021
We remind you that the update to the next-gen version (which will also be available for Xbox Series X | S) will allow improved graphics and performance as well as support for ray tracing and 4K resolution at 60 fps, or an optional 120 fps mode. Furthermore, the upgrade will be completely free for those who own the current gen version, and this applies to both the physical and digital versions of DOOM Eternal. If you have a physical copy of the game, you will need to insert the disc into the console to receive the upgrade, and the disc will always be needed to play.
Source: PSU
