All fans of DOOM can rejoice: the free upgrade for DOOM Eternal from current-gen to next-gen versions, specifically towards PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The new versions will allow you to take advantage of the features of next-generation systems, offering improved graphics and performance as well as support for ray tracing and 4K resolution at 60 fps, or an optional 120 fps mode.

All copies (even digital versions or played via Xbox Game Pass) of DOOM Eternal purchased for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 are eligible for a free upgrade within the same console family. same family of consoles.

The new next-gen version brings with it three (two in the Xbox Series S version) graphics modes:

Ray tracing mode at 1800p / 60 fps

Performance mode at 1800p / 120 fps

Balanced mode at 4K / 60 fps

The upgrade process will be very simple, via Smart Delivery on Xbox or the standard PS upgrade system. If you have a physical copy of the game, you will need to insert the disc into the console to receive the upgrade, and the disc will always be needed to play. You can find all the details on the official post about this address.

