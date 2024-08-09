Following yesterday’s “enhanced” Doom 1 & 2 release, developer id Software has unveiled another treat for Doom fans as this weekend’s QuakeCon celebrations continue: official mod support for Doom Eternal on PC, which arrives in the form of a new mod browser and the release of its idStudio mod creation tools on Steam.

By installing Doom Eternal’s new Update 6.66 Rev 3 beta, players can browse, download, and play mods via the new PC Mod Preview. Currently, mod support is only available on Steam (it’s coming to the Microsoft Store on PC “soon”), and it first requires players to opt-in.

To do so, right-click on Doom Eternal within your Steam library and select “Properties”. From there, navigate to the “Betas” tab, select “pc-mod-preview” from the drop-down menu, confirm your choice, then wait for the new update to install.

Doom Eternal’s opening 10 minutes.Watch on YouTube

Accessing the PC Mod Preview via the Microsoft Store is a little more complicated. You’ll first need to install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store, then navigate to Previews > DOOM Eternal – PC Mod Preview. From there, select Join, wait for registration to complete, then return to the store and install Doom Eternal (BATTLEMODE – PC). If you already have it installed, you’ll first need to restart your PC after registration is complete. Once all that’s done, mods can be browsed and downloaded via the Mods page on the Doom Eternal launcher.

The PC Mod Preview is only one half of id’s official mod support, however. The other half is specifically for mod creators, and arrives in the form of id Software’s Doom Eternal: idStudio tools. “Only available on Steam,” explains the developer, the “idStudio Beta allows community members to create and publish original mods for all Steam and Microsoft Store players who opt-in to the Doom Eternal: PC Mod Preview.” idStudio is a heavy duty toolkit for Doom Eternal mod creation, and a comprehensive manual is now available online.

Doom Eternal’s official mod support arrives as idSoftware’s annual QuakeCon continues, with this year’s event set to conclude this Sunday, 8th August. TO QuakeCon is out is currently live on Steam, offering discounts on Bethesda and id Software titles until 21st August.