The subject of microtransactions in video games is a subject with recurring controversies. Although it is easily justifiable in free games like Fortnite, in which they are the main source of benefits of the game, It is much more difficult to justify in cases like Doom Eternal, in which we are talking about games that have gone on sale for a whopping € 70.
Since yesterday, Doom Eternal adds paid skins, which can be purchased in the respective Xbox, Playstation and Steam digital stores.
Specific, There are two paid skin packs that can be purchased for Doom Eternal. On the one hand, the aesthetic package of the DOOMicorn master collection, which costs € 4.99 and includes the following
Design for the Slayer «DOOMicorn»
Design variant “Purple pony”
Design variant “Nightmare at a gallop”
Basic podium «Magic Prado»
Maximized podium “For those who dare to dream!”
Animation «Tocotó, tocotó»
Intro animation “Brutal Hook”
Animation of victory «Doing the donkey»
Icon «Love can do everything»
Nameplate and title “Slayer super-shiny”
On the other hand, we find the aesthetic package of series one, which costs € 8.99 and includes:
Slayer EE “Ember” Set
“Lord of Hell” EE Stalker Set
Mancubus Skin “Red Fury”
Weapon Skin “Covered in Runes”
Weapon Skin “Beware”
Icon «Burning»
Icon “Covered in Runes”
«Care» icon
Icon «Red Fury»
Icon «Idol»
Identification plate «Possession»
Identification plate «It’s coming off»
Doom Eternal adds paid skins, even though the developers promised there wouldn’t be
All of this content was previously available to players for free through events, and perhaps its transformation into paid downloadable content would not have been so noticeable had it not been for ID Software, developers of Doom Eternal, promised before their departure that the game would not contain any type of micropayments. This has led to a great deal of criticism these days, having played many players that the company has not kept its word.
