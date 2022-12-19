John Carmack will no longer work at Meta —Oculus—, the company that develops virtual reality and explained why he was leaving.

Carmack resigned from his position as executive virtual reality consultant at Meta. He sent a message to his colleagues, but it was leaked to the press, after which the developer decided to post it on his Facebook.

“This is the end of my decade in virtual reality. I have mixed feelings.”

Thus begins the firm and punctual text of the developer, who is frustrated and outraged for the last decisions that Meta made.

“We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and waste effort. There’s no sugarcoating this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy.”

Source: Google

He punctually criticized what he considers inefficiency and carelessness from the company and explained how this lack of professionalism makes him feel:

“If I am trying to influence others, I would say that an organization that has known nothing but inefficiency is unprepared for the inevitable competition and/or buckle down, but really, it’s the most personal pain to see a 5% GPU utilization number in production. I’m offended by that.”

Also stressed his efforts in vain to improve the situationsince despite having strong interference in the organization’s hierarchy, it failed to improve Meta’s circumstances:

“It has been a struggle for me. I have a voice at the highest levels here, so I feel like I should be able to move things around, but I’m clearly not persuasive enough. […] I’ve never been able to kill stupid things before they do damage, or set a direction and make a team really stick to it. that. I think my influence on margins has been positive, but it’s never been a major driver.“

Source: Google

However, He points out that it is not that he does not believe in Meta’s virtual reality projects, so he encourages his colleagues to continue on the path of development. In addition, she recognizes the role and the opportunity that Meta has due to her position:

“Virtual reality can bring value to the majority of people in the world, and no company is better positioned to do so than Meta. It may actually be possible to achieve this simply by sticking with current practices, but there is a lot of room for improvement.”

John Carmack got tired of fighting in Meta, so from now on he will focus on Keen Technologiesthe company that also works on “artificial general intelligence” issues.

We recommend: Facebook changes its name, now it will be Meta

Who is John Carmack, the former Meta consultant?

He is an American game programmer and co-founder of id Software.

He reinvigorated first-person shooters with titles like Wolfenstein 3-D, Doom, and Quake.

In 2013, he joined Oculus VR—now Meta (formerly Facebook)—as CTO. After this, he decided to leave id Software to dedicate himself mostly to his work at Oculus.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.