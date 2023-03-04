Several years before the restart of Doom that he was already thinking for the generation of PS4 and Xbox One, idSoftware he had planned a game called Doom 4 that was apparently going to be a sequel to the original trilogy.

The point is that this idea was discarded for a very particular reason. According to the developers, Doom 4 it looked like Call of Duty. We don’t know if that was some kind of insult or if it could be related a lot to black ops and its zombie section, but for something they decided not to continue.

The issue here is that after a long time, a video appears that shows us, for a very short period of time that gives us a little more idea of ​​what it could have been and, in the paper, it had a horror angle that could have been interesting to go on.

PS3 and Xbox 360 users would have appreciated a delivery for their consoles, but in the end it never happened and the result was the reboot of the series in 2016 with a sequel in 2020, which we can say were both successful.

Doom will soon have a mobile spin-off

Very good, we are not going to have a fourth numbered installment of this series, but from March 21 Mighty Doom will arrive on mobile phones, a new game that can be enjoyed with one hand and that will bring many rewards for a good number of fans who they like this series.

Players who play from launch day, March 21, 2023, through April 20, 2023, will receive the Minislayer Pack, which brings free gear and exclusive weapon skins, including:

Baron of Hell weapon skin for the heavy barrel

Cacodemon Weapon Skin for the Missile Launcher

3 equipment keys

1 weapon key

80 crystals

