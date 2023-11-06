The December 10th occurs on DOOM 30th Anniversaryand the creators of the original, John Romero and John Carmackwill meet to celebrate the event through a special livestream, in which they will discuss the creation of the legendary video game.

The news was announced by Romero himself through his account

This makes the event even more interesting: in the last twenty years, in fact, it has not been common to see Romero and Carmack together, therefore this reunion it adds further value to a program that is already interesting in itself, even beyond the subject covered.

The appointment is therefore set for December 10, 2023 at 6.00pmdirectly on John Romero’s Twitch channelas reported in the presentation message by the game designer.