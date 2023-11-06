The December 10th occurs on DOOM 30th Anniversaryand the creators of the original, John Romero and John Carmackwill meet to celebrate the event through a special livestream, in which they will discuss the creation of the legendary video game.
The news was announced by Romero himself through his account
This makes the event even more interesting: in the last twenty years, in fact, it has not been common to see Romero and Carmack together, therefore this reunion it adds further value to a program that is already interesting in itself, even beyond the subject covered.
The appointment is therefore set for December 10, 2023 at 6.00pmdirectly on John Romero’s Twitch channelas reported in the presentation message by the game designer.
A special reunion
With the moderation of David L. Craddock, the two Johns will therefore discuss the creation of the myth, or the first DOOM, talking about various backgrounds on the development and ideas that led, in fact, to the creation of the first-person shooter genre.
It should be noted that, among the replies to the initial tweet, Romero clarifies what was a doubt for many, namely the fact that with Carmack he still remained in good relations: the game designer has in fact explained, taking up a part of the book “DOOM Guy”, that in truth the two have always been friends.
Simply, at the young age in which they found themselves at the peak of success (they were just over 20 years old at the time), they did not know how to manage their professional commitments in the best way and ended up separating because of them, but the what hasn’t affected the underlying interpersonal relationship between them, it seems.
