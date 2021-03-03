Doom 3 VR Edition will launch for PlayStation VR on 29th March, Bethesda has announced.

This VR-enhanced version will contain the 2004 first-person shooter and its expansions Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission, enhanced with new textures, sound effects and virtual reality features.

The game makes use of the system’s Aim controller for its motion-controlled flashlight-mounted weapons. You’ll also use it to check your handy wrist-mounted display.

There’s also a 180-degree quick-turn function to catch any demons creeping up behind you.

Bethesda is still currently an independent company, and its Microsoft buyout has yet to go through. Still, all previously-announced PlayStation exclusives will continue to be released – such as the promising-looking Deathloop.