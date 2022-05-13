On Sunday Jack Doohan, son of Mick, five-time world champion in the 500 class, will test Formula 1 for the first time: Alpine announced today, of which the Australian is a junior program driver. The test will be held at the Losail circuit in Qatar, which hosted a GP last fall and where racing is expected to resume in 2023. “I’m super excited to be driving a Formula 1 car for the first time,” said the 19 year old F.2 driver, entered the French team program this year – I have already experienced some private tests behind the scenes and prepared for the Enstone simulator, so I feel definitely ready. I will have fun and at the same time I hope to learn as much as possible “. Also in the pits Oscar Piastri who has already toured these days in Qatar: “They were two productive days of testing. It was very hot but good for physical preparation. The track has been largely unused recently, so there were different levels of grip. Sometimes it was a challenge, but it was important for me to learn to drive in different conditions. “In the past, several riders have gone from two to four wheels: without going back to the pioneering times of Tazion Nuvolari and Achille Varzi, when it was normal to race in the two categories. , we must remember John Surtees, the only one to win the F1 World Championship (1964 with Ferrari) after having conquered 7 (riding the Mv Agusta), Mike Hailwood (he drove Lotus, Surtees and McLaren between 1963 – when he still alternated with motorcycles – and 1974) and Johnny Cecotto (18 GPs with Toleman between 1983 and 1984).