Doohan analyzes the market

He was seen again on the starting grid during the weekend of the Dutch Grand Prix Mick Doohan, five times world champion in the 500 class between 1994 and 1998. The Australian legend of two wheels is joined by the British TNT Sports they asked to analyze the future coexistence between Marc Marquez and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia in Ducati in 2025 and 2026.

“I think they both have a very strong personality. They have a different character, but a very similar mentality,” said the 59-year-old former Honda HRC rider, adding: “I think that Ducati will be the one to benefit. They will be able to develop the bike well and this could make life more difficult for all the other Ducatisti. Pecco is strong, he is getting stronger and he is reaching his peak, while Marc is always there”.

Doohan sees good fight

Mick Doohan then added: “Marquez has a lot of experience and Ducati has shown that it is up to the task. It won’t be easy for Marc against Pecco, but it won’t be easy for Bagnaia either.“. Final comment on Jorge Martin’s farewell, who will go to Aprilia: “It doesn’t seem to be a very consistent bike, but it’s true that when it works, it works very well. Time will tell if his was the right move, but a rider must feel happy and wanted. Hopefully he can take Aprilia one step further.”