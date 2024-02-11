Looking for a place

In 2024, Australia will be able to count on two full-time drivers on the Formula 1 grid from the start of the season. TO Oscar Piastri And Daniel Ricciardo However, another representative of the land of kangaroos could be added in the coming years: the son of art Jack Doohan. The 21-year-old from Gold Coast, whose father is the five-time world champion in the 500 class of the MotoGP world championship Mick Doohan, is in fact trying to gain a place in the sun in the Circus.

After finishing second in the championship in Formula 3 in 2021 and third last year in F2 Doohan decided to abandon the minor formulas and give up offers in IndyCar and the WEC to focus exclusively on his role as a reserve driver at Alpine. The intent is clear: to try to earn a starting seat on the grid in 2025.

Not just engines

To best prepare for this year of living 'on the bench' Doohan has decided to take advantage of the Australian summer for a pretty extreme workouttrying his hand at the first triathlon of his life: “I started doing triathlons and long endurance training – he explained to the Australian site Speedacafe – I did my first half marathon and also did a triathlon on January 14th. I am now training for an Olympic and international triathlon in Cannes and then for a half ironman in Nice in June“.

“I'm training to be a better driver – added Doohan – but also for have fun in a new sport. Not because that's my goal, but just to try to maintain the right mentality and always be at my best“. The Australian's ultimate goal, however, is always to land in F1: “Myself and the team, especially the team, want me to concentrate fully [sul ruolo di collaudatore] and being on site, doing the simulations and trying to get the most out of being a Formula 1 driver. If I had raced in another championship, I wouldn't have been able to have full concentration on this role.”.