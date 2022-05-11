The successful S series of Doogee’s indestructible smartphones boasts the new S98, characterized by good technical specifications and a solid and robust design as befits phones of the “rugged” category. L’S98 it comes with a large 16 cm LCD display while the rear frame is structured by a high quality aluminum alloy for 17.2 cm in total length and 8.2 in width. The aluminum frame is integrated and covered with a special quality of synthetic rubber that reminds the sight and touch of velvet, even if its function is mainly of protection. The Doogee S98 in fact has passed the IP68 and IP69K certifications which attest to its resistance to dust, scratches, bumps, drops and water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it can withstand high pressure and high temperature wash tests and withstand a high water pressure of 100 bar (1450 psi) and a water temperature of 80 ° C. In addition, for adventure lovers the device has also obtained the MIL-STD-810G, a military standard certification that guarantees its integrity in almost all climatic conditions.

The front LCD display has FHD + (1080 * 2340 pixels) resolution with a maximum brightness of 480 nits which allows an immersive experience while being energy efficient with excellent performance for gaming and enjoying video content thanks to bright and sharp colors. On the back, however, there is one of the main innovations that Doogee wanted to integrate into the new model. In fact, you immediately notice a second display with an approximate size of 3 cm from which you can answer calls, view notifications, manage music playback and check the battery status. The display is customizable in each of its functions and integrates with balance to the triple camera which includes a 64MP OV64B4 main camera with an F / 1.8 ± 5% aperture, 90 ° FOV and PDAF support, plus a 20MP night vision camera with a SONY IMX350-AAMH5 chip with aperture F / 1.8 ± 5%, FOV 80 ° and finally an 8MP wide-angle camera with Samsung S5K4H7 chip and aperture F / 2.2 ± 5%, FOV 130 °. The camera can be configured to work in night mode, panorama, slow motion and a professional mode where you can manually change settings such as ISO and white balance. The photos are of good quality even in less than optimal lighting conditions.

The S98 is equipped with a 4G MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset, aka MT6781, an SoC launched in Q3 2021 featuring 2 powerful Cortex A76 cores at 2.05 GHz and 6 Cortex A55 cores, at 2.0 GHz and 12 nm accuracy, products by TSMC. Both performance under stress when playing latest generation games and power management are well balanced thanks to the Helio G96 with improved camera and screen support and a particular implementation for the graphics unit. Most applications run very quickly, and thanks to the 256 GB UFS2.2 storage capacity, a large amount of data can be installed. The graphics processing is entrusted to the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 up to 950 MHz, which gives good performance in the latest generation games as long as you play with medium settings thus avoiding delays in image processing and game loading. One of the strong points of Doogee has always been the battery life, the S98 is equipped with a built-in 6000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery that allows moderate use such as surfing the Internet, Google, YouTube and social media for 1.5 days, of course, the time is less when playing games or using 4G. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge the phone using the Type-C holder for the 33W fast charge supplied. The value for money for the Doogee S98 is to be considered optimal for a mid-range device with an elegant and clean design. The S98 is available for purchase at this link and on the site Aliexpress.