Winner of the European Good Design Award, the new S98 Pro will be available for purchase from June 6th. Chinese smartphone with IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certification will debut on shopping platforms AliExpress, DoogeeMall And Linio (Latin America). The new device is equipped on both sides with a 48MP SONY IMX582 main camera and a 20MP SONY IMX350 night vision camera, flanked by a professional-grade thermal camera that adopts an InfiRay sensor. The high frame rate, 25 Hz, seems to allow detailed images to detect and diagnose humidity, high temperatures, blockages, and thanks to the Dual Spectrum Fusion algorithm allows you to combine the images of the thermal imager with those of the main camera in a single image.

The MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset capable of reaching a clock speed of 2.05 GHz and 8GB + 256GB memory they are optimized for faster and uninterrupted operation even in gaming sessions with the latest generation titles. The capacious 6000 mAh battery and an ultra-fast 33 W Type-C charger add to a 6.3 “FHD + LCD IPS waterdrop display, four possible navigation satellites (BeiDou, GALILEO, GPS and GLONASS) and the Android operating system 12. The Doogee S98 Pro will be available in world premiere between June 6 and 10 at the special price of $ 329, while giveaways will be organized on the official Doogee website.