The maker of super tough phones Doogee recently revealed the new launch date of the S89 series scheduled for the end of August. The new device with an incredible battery capacity, 12000 mAh, intends the Chinese manufacturer to repeat the great global success achieved by the previous S88 series, which is also equipped with a 10000mAh battery. Doogee despite the important size of the battery managed to keep the weight of the phone around 400g with only 19.4mm thickness. The two models of the S89 series will be equipped with a 33 W charger which in the Pro version will become 65 W capable of fully recharging the battery in less than 2 hours and thus easily supporting the customizable RGB lighting effects, which characterize the rear body. , called “Breathing Light”.

The new launch date of the S89 series is scheduled for August 22 on both AliExpress and Doogeemall. Between 22 and 26 August, the S89 series will be available with heavy discounts on AliExpress, with the S89 Pro’s original price of $ 459.98 USD reduced to $ 229.99 USD. The S89, on the other hand, will see a 50% discount, bringing its original price of $ 399.98 USD to $ 199.99 USD. Doogee has also provided a limited-time $ 10 coupon for additional discounts. This coupon is only available for first-time buyers. Doogee has also provided two free gifts, for more information you can directly visit the page of the S89 series.