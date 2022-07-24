Doogee is preparing to launch several products in this small mid-summer window. The product list includes the X97 series, the D11 and D09 smartwatches, the new S89 Pro and the S61 series. Among these, of course, the new “rugged” smartphone S89 Pro stands out, which includes the adoption of an impressive 12000 mAh battery supported by a fast 65w charge. The photo compartment on the back features three cameras, a 64 MP Sony main sensor, a 20 MP night vision camera and an 8 MP wide-angle camera. A large variety of options allow you to take pictures in any light conditions. On the front, however, a 6.3-inch FHD + LCD display takes up most of the space with a 16MP camera designed for selfies, video calls or meetings. Of course, there is no shortage of IP68 and IP69K certifications, which, according to the tradition of Doogee phones, certify resistance to water and dust and to shocks and falls (up to 1.5m in height), allowing them to be used in extreme environments as well as certified by the MIL military standard. -STD-810H.

The new device from Doogee is equipped with the pre-installed Android 12 operating system powered by the MediaTek P90 chipset with a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded to 512 GB with a TF card. In the wake of what has already been seen in the alien version of the S98, the S89 Pro also winks at the design with a back of the phone where the robot-shaped photographic compartment is housed (this time reminiscent of the Transformers) with two customizable LEDs in the colors and frequencies and assignable to the different functions of the phone such as calls and messages but it is also possible to connect them to music to create a disco effect. The launch period of the S89 Pro runs from July 25 to July 29 on AliExpress And Doogeemall. The world premiere price will be $ 269, but according to the company, early buyers will be able to get a $ 30 discount coupon to further reduce the price to $ 239. After July 29, the S89 Pro will return to its original price of $ 319. News also for the launch of the new S61 series, new entry level models in the indestructible category that include a “Vanilla” variant and a “Pro” model. These phones will have a customizable and removable back cover with unique designs such as carbon fiber, transparency, wood etc. and can be purchased on Doogeemall or AliExpress. All information can be deepened directly on the manufacturer’s website Doogee.