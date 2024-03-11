mobile phone brand Doogee has shaken the market once again with the launch of its latest model, the V30 PRO. This device not only promises exceptional performance, but also offers remarkable durability, a feature increasingly in demand by consumers.

Founded in 2013, Doogee is a company of one of China's largest business groups, KVD, with headquarters in Shenzhen and has expanded its reach to nearly 50 countries, mainly through electronic sales.

The highlight of Doogee V30 PRO It's its impressive set of cameras. The ultra-clear main camera 200MP ensures detailed image capture and vibrant, offering surprising visual quality. While the 24MP night vision lenses and 16MP macro and wide-angle camera offer greater versatility.

In terms of performance, the Doogee V30 PRO does not disappoint. Powered by a Dimensity 7050 Octa Core processor, offers incredibly fast speed and seamless multitasking, ensuring a smooth user experience at all times. Furthermore, their 512GB storage built-in allows users more than enough space to store their collection of high-resolution videos and photos.

The most impressive thing is its amazing RAM capacity. With 32GB RAM total (12GB physical + up to 20GB virtual RAM), he Doogee V30 PRO gives users the absolute power to handle multitasking and demanding applications without experiencing lags or slowdowns.

Another highlight is its rugged design, ideal for those who want a phone that can withstand daily use without problems. In addition, it has dual Hi-Res speakers for an unmatched audio experience.

Among other features, the Doogee V30 PRO includes a Waterdrop screen 6.58-inch IPS with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a large battery of 10800mAh with support for 33W fast charging, side fingerprint recognition, NFC compatibility for Google Pay, and the Android 13 operating system.

With all these impressive features, the Doogee V30 PRO It is positioned as an attractive option for those looking for a mobile phone that offers exceptional performance.