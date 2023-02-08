In honor of black history monthO today’s doodle celebrates the Haitian American model and advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, Breast Cax. Illustrated by Brooklyn guest artist Lyne Lucien, Mama Cax is best known for shattering expectations around beauty. The model and lawyer proudly walked the runways in her prosthetic leg, often designed with colors and patterns. On this day in 2019, Mama Cax made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Mama Cax was born cacsmy brutus on November 20, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. At age 14, she was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer. As a result of her cancer, she underwent unsuccessful hip replacement surgery at the age of 16, which led to the amputation of her right leg. At first Mama Cax was depressed and struggled to accept herself with a prosthetic leg as she wanted it to look realistic and match her skin tone.

As time went on, Mama Cax began to accept and love her new body. She began wearing stylish prosthetic covers with pride, incorporating them as part of her personal style. She also began to express her love of fashion and style with colorful clothes, hair dyes and bold makeup. During this period of coming to terms with her disability, Cax also dabbled in athletics and learned to ride a bike – she completed the New York City Marathon!

As the body positivity movement grew, Mama Cax noticed that black women and women with disabilities were underrepresented on social media. She began regularly posting and advocating for inclusivity in fashion and using social media to discuss her body insecurities. She officially broke into the fashion industry as a model in an ad campaign in 2017 and was signed by Jag Models shortly after. In 2018, she landed a Teen Vogue cover, and the following year, Mama Cax walked the February and October fashion weeks in New York.

Mama Cax’s life was tragically cut short by medical complications in 2019. The model and activist is remembered for expanding the image of what people with disabilities should be or look like. Today’s vibrant Doodle art is a brilliant reflection of her life. The artwork highlights the many facets of her identity, including her Haitian heritage, her New York hometown and her career in fashion with her prosthetic incorporated into the look.

Thank you for being a positive role model and championing inclusivity in the world of fashion and beauty, Breast Cax.