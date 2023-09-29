“Donzelli? The usual rude. He is angry with us because, being an ideological person, he just sees red, sees left and the blame is always there. But in reality he absolutely doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”





The reason for the dispute is the so-called “Tyrrhenian highway”, fundamental for connecting Grosseto with Pisa, thanks to the completion of the section between Tarquinia and Rosignano, but to do this it is necessary to pass in front of the award-winning left-wing radical-chic town, namely Capalbio.

Giovanni Donzelli who is a right-wing Tuscan, an absolutely extremely rare species in those red districts, and who, moreover, is the organizational manager of Fratelli d’Italia, returned to the topic with a jab at the Tuscany Hall and illustrated the new motorway which will be dedicated to the former Minister of the Environment Altero Matteoli “with all due respect to the environmentalists of Capalbio”.

As we said Capalbio and the good retreat of many left-wing politicians, of those – so to speak – who babble about the degraded suburbs but they stay in villas and go around with metallic combat SUVs.

The first to respond, angry as ever, is the former senator Monica Cirinnà who after various electoral catastrophes moved to Capalbio and is now also a farmer (another fix of the radical-chic all organic jams and creams).

Some time ago he returned to the headlines for a funny and strange story: that of the doghouse that produced money from nothing on its own, a good 24,000 euros. Who wouldn’t want to own this strange device?

I talked about it here

But let’s get back to current events.

And so she replied to the FdI exponent as follows:

“Donzelli? The usual rude. He is angry with us because, being an ideological person, he just sees red, sees left and the blame is always there. But in reality he absolutely doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

And then, the passionate redhead, indeed increasingly worn out by the insults of age and controversy, continues:

“We have been talking about this work for 50 years, but only those who think they are giving a gift to the dealers and throwing away a few million euros want it, because the motorway is not necessary, it is enough to analyze the traffic loads which are essentially seasonal” .

Understood?

There Cirinnà he is acting for the public good, not for her who would find cars whizzing through her house.

Naturally there is deception, a trap, namely the “dealers” they want a “gift”.

It’s a shame that the dealers here are all as red as a tomato and if by any chance they rejoiced in the past it was for the friendly red councils. And he comes to the rescue of this thesis quickly and quickly

Chicco Testa who, a former environmentalist then converted to the most unbridled developmentism, wants to build the motorway instead (he will have the villa far away) but specifies: “roads are not built against someone, but for everyone. And before exploiting, you should remember that the first decision to build a motorway there was taken by the Amato government in 2001, there’s no point in making useless and counterproductive jokes.”

So we learn that the project was first presented by the left with all due respect to the poor Cirinnà and his phantom “black” conspiracies.

And in conclusion a philosophical-economic consideration.

How beautiful is this dog that makes money on its own. A question arises spontaneously: couldn’t one be installed in the suburbs, even an outdated model for goodness sake, so that even the poor can use it? It would be a good thing, however not foreseen by the economic theory of that clever Karl Marx in Capital who lived on the money of Engels who owned a famous brewery.

But wasn’t Marx also radical – chic?

