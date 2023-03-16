Donzelli, the jury of honour: “He did not harm the honor of the dem deputies”. The Democratic Party: “We had to eat our words”

Giovanni Donzelli’s intervention on the Cospito case “has not damaged the honor of the deputies of the Democratic Party”. This is the conclusion of the jury of honor of Montecitorio, convened after the accusations launched by Giorgia Meloni’s right-hand man against the dem exponents who had visited Alfredo Cospito in prison in January.

“I want to know if this left side is on the side of the state or the terrorists with the mafia,” Donzelli said last January 31, in a speech in the Chamber that also sparked discussions for the possible disclosure of confidential information. “Politically harsh tones”, defined them by the commission convened by the Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, but not such as to consider the honorability of deputies Serracchiani, Verini, Lai and Orlando harmed.

In reading the report of the special commission in the courtroom, the president Sergio Costa (M5s) specified that only Donzelli’s statements were evaluated and not the possible revelations about the talks Cospito had in prison, which the judiciary is investigating. The commission ascertained that Debora Serracchiani, Walter Verini, Silvio Lai, Andrea Orlando never supported Cospito’s battle against the 41 bis, never asked to revoke the anarchist’s harsh prison sentence, but limited themselves to verifying the conditions of health after a public appeal made by many jurists, and they never took sides against the 41 bis. Costa also reiterated the right-duty of parliamentarians to go in sight of prisoners in prison.

“The right and duty to enter prison has been recognised. the jury says exactly what we said at the beginning of this affair and forced Donzelli to back down”, Serracchiani told reporters, commenting on the pronouncement. “Donzelli had to go back from top to bottom what he had said. With those sentences he had damaged his reputation ”, added the leader of the Democratic Party.