“I don’t give any credibility to the biased investigations of the militant left-wing press organs. We have already seen in the past their cut-and-sew operations to distort reality.” The speaker is Giovanni Donzelli, intercepted by Adnkronos upon his arrival in Ponsacco in the province of Pisa for a demonstration in support of the centre-right candidate Gabriele Gasperini.

The national head of Fratelli d’Italia breaks his silence on the ‘Fanpage’ case: “The attempt to represent Fratelli d’Italia as an extremist and nostalgic movement is pathetic and insults more than a quarter of the Italian voters who voted Fdi – he continues the deputy at Adnkronos – In Fratelli d’Italia there is no room for racists, anti-Semites, violent people and those nostalgic for the dictatorships of the twentieth century. From what we see these days there is ample space for these people on the left these self-styled investigative journalists maintain a desolate silence on everything that happens on the left.”