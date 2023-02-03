Donzelli-Delmastro, and the quarrels over the shared fridge. “Do you know the last one?”

The case Cospitowhich later became the case Donzelli-Delmastro, continues to hold court for days. The opposition calls for the resignation of the two exponents of Fdi for “leaking secrets” and they reply “no wrongdoing, we we don’t quit“. But the two politicians in question are not alone Colleagues but even room mates. “If there were no crying, it would be laughable“a mutual friend told both of them. The two have admitted to each other in the past collided quite a lot in their long run knowledgewhich lasts now for 25 years. But now their problem of coexistence, rather than related to policy seems to be about something else, the food. “Let’s just say I don’t like them boiled zucchini», the Undersecretary of Justice said on several occasions – reports the Corriere della Sera – making fun of the housemate’s attitude to keep away from food abuses of politics. “I, on the other hand, don’t like eating at a restaurant every evening”, is the kind way in which Donzelli instead distances himself from evening meetings based on amatriciane and carbonare.

If only for Delmastersay the friends of both, – continues the Corriere – the fridge always would be empty, just the cases of water and maybe the coffee capsules. A bit like the young Bossi’s refrigerator, which he signed with Massimo in 1994 D’Alema and Rocco Buttillion the end of the first Berlusconi government having to offer guests the right of cans of sardines and of canned beer. Donzelli, on the other hand, does some shopping. And he who knows it was not the gift of one morning rusk to unleash the storm that then came. From the series, “by the way, but Do you want to know the latest on Cospito?“.

