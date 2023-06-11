Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen: Ronald Koeman has three tastes to replace Memphis Depay as his centre-forward. The national coach himself consciously does not speak in terms of ‘alternative’. Anyone who plays and meets in the next two international matches can just become the striker ‘with whom we will continue.’
Martin Wijffels
