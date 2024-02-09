With summaryDonyell Malen is doing well for Borussia Dortmund, which won 3-0 against SC Freiburg on Friday evening. Malen scored twice, after which Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen provided another assist. The number four in the Bundesliga will face PSV in the eighth finals of the Champions League on February 20 (in Eindhoven) and March 13 (in Dortmund).