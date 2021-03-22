Donuts, free coffee or discounts are the new offers that some companies prepare for those who prove they have been vaccinated, with the intention of promote immunization and adjust your marketing campaigns to the reality of the pandemic.

The Krispy Kreme cafeterias will begin this Monday to offer free donuts in the United States to those who demonstrate that they have received the covid vaccine, something they already did with health personnel or teachers.

The promotion is valid throughout the country and every day of the year, so a vaccinated person can enjoy a free daily donut if you wish.

Krispy Kreme cafeterias will begin offering free donuts in the United States this Monday. Photo: archive

The e-commerce start-up Drop has promised discounts worth $ 50 to those who share “selfies” with their vaccination card, in a trend of promotions for the vaccine that is beginning to spread.

“We have an opportunity to reach out to a wider audience in a way that is certainly commercial, but that is also a good thing,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, explained in the Wall Street Journal.

In Drop’s opinion, it is the responsibility of companies to encourage them to join the vaccination campaign against the pandemic and help dispel doubts about immunization.

Companies like Lyft and Uber offer discounts to people who are going to travel to vaccination centers. Photo: EFE

Companies like Lyft and Uber offer discounts to people who are going to travel to vaccination centers, while Starbucks provides services to the centers where the injections are administered in the state of Washington, where it is based.

While some states such as New York guarantee workers four-hour paid leave to receive the vaccine, companies such as Starbucks or Krispy Kreme have generalized throughout the country the payment of hours to their employees during the time it is required to access to the vaccine.

EFE

ap