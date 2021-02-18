Neon White is the next game from Donut County developer Ben Esposito, and it’s a first-person shooter and platformer where you zap demons in heaven.

The game was first announced for Switch during last night’s big Nintendo Direct, though esteemed indie publisher Annapurna Interactive has now said the game is also headed to Steam.

Currently, Neon White has a winter 2021 release window.

You play as White, a demon assassin hoping to earn himself a spot in heaven by eradicating other demons in the Good Place.

It’s a significant departure from the slower-paced physics-based puzzling of Donut County, but one to keep an eye on considering how good that turned out.