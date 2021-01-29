Dontnod is gearing up for a new game after Tencent got involved with them. But not only this. Reportedly Dontnod would leave Life is Strange to leave it to Deck Nine Games. Life is Strange is one of the games that gave the studio recognition within the video game world, and it was also its hallmark of quality for offering games with deep narrative as part of the player experience. But it seems that the studio wants to go ahead with new creations.
The The studio’s last two games were Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror, being the first exclusive to Xbox consoles. In general, Dontnod has managed to offer meaningful experiences in his games while preserving the style that characterized Life is Strange, with characters and stories related to important themes. The reasons why Dontnod would leave Life is Strange to leave it to Deck Nine Games are not unknown.
Dontnod would leave Life is Strange to leave it to Deck Nine Games
It was recently announced that Tencent bought a minority stake in the Life Is Strange developer, Dontnod, to create a new series. The money Tencent put into Donnod will be used to fund a new Dontnod franchise for PC, consoles and mobile devices. The funds will also be used to allow Dontnod to self-publish whatever this new game turns out to be. The question is whether this move has to do with Dontnod leaving Life is Strange.
But it seems that this is not the case. According to some media, Square and Dontnod parted ways long ago, a long time, so it really had very little to do with this deal with Tencent with this fact.
Just to re-iterate on my previous tweet:
Going forward, Deck Nine will handle all games related to “Life is Strange”. Square and Dontnod parted ways a long, long time ago. It had very little to do with this Tencent deal.https://t.co/APJFscD1rn
