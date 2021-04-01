Much has changed in the bosom of Dontnod Entertainment in the last times. Their distancing from Square Enix and the acquisition of a minority of the company’s shares by Tencent have caused the French studio to take a turn: definitively abandoning Life is Strange, the saga that launched them to fame, and betting on self-published projects, without depending on any third party. In that sense, it has now been known that Dontnod plans to release five video games between 2022 and 2025, as has explained the GamingBolt portal after the financial reports of the Parisian company were made public. They specify that the future of Dontnod is to self-publish up to five different video games between 2022 and 2025, not counting other projects that will come to light in collaboration with other companies, as a title yet to be announced that Dontnod will do together with Focus Home Interactive (as it happened with Vampyr in 2018). This is not surprising, as Dontnod has always been known for releasing a large volume of titles in very tight time frames, as evidenced by the fact that it has released up to five titles in the last three years. Tencent acquires a minority stake in Dontnod Entertainment At the moment the details of these upcoming Dontnod Entertainment projects are unknown, although it is to be expected that they continue to bet on narrative experiences, such as their latest games: Life is Strange 2, Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror. Meanwhile, the Life is Strange franchise has been left to Deck Nine Games (Life is Strange: Before the Storm), which recently officially announced the release date of the next installment in the series, Life is Strange: True Colors. .

