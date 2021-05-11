Many things have changed within Dontnod Entertainment in the last times. The Parisian studio has moved away from Square Enix and, therefore, from Life is Strange, the saga that launched him to stardom. Meanwhile, they have started a process of expansion but staying independent at the same time. In that sense, now Oskar Guilbert, CEO of Dontnod, has counted in a recent interview with IGN that Dontnod has rejected several purchase proposals from various companies in order to remain independent from third parties. The head of the French company has also referred to the minority stake in Tencent which, according to him, will not alter the study plans.
“To be honest, we have rejected several proposals. There are many people interested in the video game industry and like a new El Dorado to invest in, ”Guilbert began by saying. Regarding the entry of Tencent in Dontnod, this is his position: “We collect 40 million euros in January, but for us it was very important that the historical shareholders still had the majority and could maintain the independence of the company. That is something really important for us ”. However, a few weeks ago from Dontnod it was pointed out that the entry of the Chinese corporation in the French study would mean an expansion towards the Asian market and more specifically the Chinese.
Dontnod asks for the opinion of the fans to create his next games
At the moment we do not know how Tencent’s investment will affect future Dontnod Entertainment projects. What we do know is that the French company is working on at least five video games own, while they could also act as editor of other third-party titles. Although Dontnod has definitely moved away from Life is Strange (now in the hands of Deck Nine Games, responsible for Life is Strange: Before the Storm and the future Life is Strange: True Colors), the company based in Paris seems to have a bright future. We’ll see what they have in store for them.
