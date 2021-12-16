Life is Strange developer Dontnod has announced its first game as a third-party publisher.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a new narrative game from Danish studio PortaPlay and was announced at the recent Nintendo Indie Showcase.

Players will take the role of a nurse during the German occupation of Denmark in World War 2.

The game is story-driven and gameplay will involve a mix of exploration, dialogue, and resource and relationships management as the game poses the question: how far would you go to protect your loved ones?

As the announcement trailer shows, the game features a lovely painterly art style. The focus on story is also in-line with Dontnod’s previous games Life is Strange, Tell Me Why, and the most recent Twin Mirror.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is due for release next year on Switch and PC (via Steam).