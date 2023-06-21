Dayanita He was present at “Send whoever is in charge” this Monday, June 19, but he surprised with his reaction when the comic actress known as Milechi entered the set of the María Pía y la ‘Carlota’ program. The new revelation of comedy came in style and dancing, which would seem to have not liked the former member of “JB on ATVs“. For this reason, he chose to leave the study of the entertainment space of América TV.

“What’s wrong? You can’t leave the set,” said Pía, while Mario Hart tried to stop Dayanita, who in any case wanted not to be face to face with what would be his competition. However, both clarified later that they do not have any rivalry.

What did Milechi say about Dayanita?

After appearing as one of the faces of “La casa de la comedia”, milechi He has surprised many with his talent for comedy and this has caused some to consider that he could face Dayanita. However, the comedian talked about what she thinks of the former ATV figure.

“I don’t feel competition for Dayanita because each one shines with its own light. Dayanita is Dayanita, but Milechi is respected. I feel that I am complete, I know how to act, I do phonomimics, I know how to dance professionally. A La Uchulú I know her by sight, she is super pretty and Dayanita works with me. We are together, but not in revolt,” she said.

Could Milechi enter “El reventonazo de la Chola”?

After appearing in “Send whoever is in charge”, the rumors of a possible entry of Milechi to the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” began to increase. Given this, the comedian left open the possibility of entering América Televisión.

“You never have to close the doors. There are rumors out there, it’s ringing around,” said Milechi, who did not even rule out being Dayanita’s future partner on TV.

Photo: Capture of America TV

Why did Milechi and Dayanita distance themselves?

According to milechiDayanita was the one who broke the trust between the two, since the former member of “JB en ATV” wrote to the couple of the figure of “La casa de la comedia”.

“I was with my boy, lying on his chest and the notice from the Dayanita Show arrived, and the message to meet. Before that, they warned me (…) From there I cut ties,” he said.