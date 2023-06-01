Murder Giulia Tramontano, the phone call to Alessandro Impagnatiello

Last Sunday the journalist of Who has seen? Veronica Briganti contacted Alessandro Impagnatiello on the phone, author of the murder of her partner Giulia Tramontano, after her boyfriend reported her disappearance.

When the journalist calls Impagnetiello no one yet knows what will later be discovered: that is, that he is Giulia’s killer.

Giulia: “Premeditated murder. When Alessandro Impagnatiello met Tramontano at her house, he had already decided how to kill her ”. The pm in the press conference after the arrest of the young man. “He searched online for how to kill and dispose of the body.”#Who has seen →https://t.co/gGD1ra9GoT pic.twitter.com/PMqU4Ems8K – Who has seen? (@chilhavistorai3) June 1, 2023

“I’m not going to talk” Impagnatiello replies to Veronica Briganti, who asked the young man for a reconstruction of the events.

“Don’t you want to find Giulia?” the reporter had replied to the boy who, before hanging up the phone, had replied: “I already have many things on my mind. A thousand thanks. I close”.