Deputy got confused when defending the “anti-abortion” PL to journalists in Congress; then she corrected herself and said “adoption”

The deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) got confused when defending PL (bill) 1,904 of 2024, known as “anti-abortion”, in a speech to journalists on Wednesday (June 19, 2024). “Don’t you want the baby? Delivery for abortion”, he stated. Then he corrected: “surrender for adoption”.

On social media, the speech was widely shared by people from all political spectrums. Direct profiles accused Zambelli of being a “snake” and a “traitor”. The left associated speech with a failed act.

Watch (25s):