













Don’t you play them yet? Marvel’s Spider-Man is on sale at the PlayStation Store so take advantage









Just as you just read, the different installments of the Spider-Man games developed by the Insomniac Games team are now on sale in the PlayStation Store with certainly reasonable prices, regardless of the platform where you are buying it.

To give you an idea, the Game of the Year Edition of the first game in the series for PS4 is 50% off. Then, the title with Miles Morales as the protagonist is also 60% off on PS4, which is certainly attractive.

Now, PS5 deliveries are not far behind, because Miles Morales, Remastered and Miles Morales Ultimate Edition They come with 60, 40 and 43 discounts respectively.

Source: PlayStation Store

It’s worth noting that the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales on PS5 also comes with the remaster of the first installment, so there’s the complete package.

We also recommend: Capcom says it would refuse if Microsoft wanted to buy it

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4) with 50% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) with 60% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) with 60% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) with 40% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5) with 43% discount

When is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming out?

It is worth noting that in addition to the offers we have just presented to you, the second installment of the series is very close. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It will be on sale starting October 20.

The curious thing is that this video game does not come alone, we will have collector’s editions, consoles and controls alluding to it that will excite fans of this franchise. For example, you can now order a PS5 with all the details of this game. There’s also a limited edition controller that doesn’t look bad at all.

There really is a little bit of everything and you are sure to find something that catches your attention. Are you going to get into that Insomniac video game? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)