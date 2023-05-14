Flor Medina is a girl from the National Guard who has demonstrated with her pretty smilethat you can be beautiful and brave at the same time, the official, has captivated everyone on social networks for her talent in the field, as she has shown in videos that have become a trend on the Internet.

The brave National Guard, Flor Medina, For netizens, it is considered the most beautiful smile in Mexico, since being an element that carries out public security work for the federation, he never erases the expression on his face, showing that do the job with passion to be what you always dreamed of.

The officer who temporarily collaborates with the public security of the states and municipalities, shares videos on the TikTok social network, where with recordings, she shows the admiration that the women of the Sedena and Marina deserve, being key players in the areas of highway surveillance, intelligence, cybersecurity and in other departments.

For this reason, the user ‘@flormedina1998’, in one of the most viral clips that has thousands of interactions, along with the song ‘por mi México’, by Lefty Sm and the Santa Fe Klan, showed a series of photographs, where The agent was seen, with the uniform, helmet, and a big smilewhile he was in the field, developing professionally.

Areas in which women excel in the National Guard

Despite the fact that in Mexico there is a high rate of gender violence in various professions, the commander of the National Guard, in 2022, stressed that women have a fundamental job, therefore, training for personnel in general is reinforced.

The National Guard of Mexico was created by decree in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 26, 2019, as a strategy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who before his presidency seeks to combat organized crime.

The National Guard, which depends on the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection and the Secretary of National Defense, allows the entry of women to be part, among the areas in which they stand out, are: