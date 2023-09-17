The stories starring soldiers, members of the armed forces, as well as the Mexican Army, move the internet by filling everyone with inspiration and admiration, this time, a cadet who He went viral by sharing his daily life on social networks.

It’s about the cadet Keli, who has thousands of followers on TikTok, because in addition to conquering the Internet for having the cutest smile in Mexico, he has had an impact on his training, as his great passion for operate within a military structure.

When talking about a cadet, it refers to a student or trainee who is in a training program, especially in the military or police context, these candidates undergo rigorous teaching and training to prepare for leadership and service roles in their respective organizations.

For this reason, the cadet has made an impact for her effort and dedication, because she spreads videos on her TikTok accounts ‘@la_cadete_keli’, and Instagram ‘bibis_gonzalez96’, where she manages to move Internet users by resolving doubts about the Mexican Army.

The young woman, by generating popularity on digital platforms by capturing the attention of Internet users for her commitment and dedication to citizens, usually answers questions from her followers, among one of the videos with the most interactions, she spoke about the call and requirements to be part of the institution. of civil public security that serves as the national police, the National Guard.

In addition to provide important data for those who want to be part of the National Guard (GN), has highlighted data for the applicants of the Heroic Military College, likewise, it usually attracts everyone’s attention by inspiring them to strive to achieve their dreams and goals, as it highlights all the challenges they have had to face.

What is the National Guard and documentation for applicants?

The government agency founded by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador on March 26, 2019, depends on the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection and Secretariat of National Defense, and was created as “a public security institution, of a civil nature.” , disciplined and professional.”

The institution’s objective is to carry out the security function in charge of the Federation. By law, the GN has 43 functions, among which the most notable are carrying out intelligence and investigation work, customs operations, and crime prevention in border areas.

If you are an applicant for the GN, on the Government of Mexico website, they explain that among the documentation, it is necessary:

➱ Unique population registration key (CURP).

➱ Voting credential issued by the national electoral institute (INE).

➱ Proof of address.

➱ Certificate of secondary or higher education.

➱National Military Service Card.

➱ Birth certificate issued by the civil registry.

➱ Electronic signature (FIEL).

➱ Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC)

