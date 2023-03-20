Mexico.- In recent years, Bad Bunny He was the most listened to artist in Mexico on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, however, the impact of the Bad Bunny is lagging behind and his reproductions have dropped considerably.

This 2023, what dominates in music in Mexico are the lying down corridosthus dethroning Benito Martínez, and putting aside reggaeton, a musical genre that in recent years has been among the most listened to in the country.

According to the team of Spotify Mexicothe musical genre that now dominates Mexico are the corridos lying down, leaving Bad Bunny aside.

“What is happening in Mexico is very surprising because almost a year ago the whole world listened to Bad Bunny, but now they almost listen to Bad Bunny,” said the influencer.

In addition, he added that now everyone is “belligerents“And those who are quite strong in Mexico are artists like Featherweight, Nathanael Cano and Junior H.