Trends spread like the waves of the sea, which is why many Internet users have begun to adopt striking names in 3D made with Artificial Intelligence.

This trend has been strongly positioned in Facebook and other social networks where it is increasingly easier to find users with photos with their name in three dimensions.

If you are thinking about creating one of these images, and you don’t know what programs or applications to use. Don’t worry, since the user of TikTok, @ingridcoronalmedia revealed how you can make these creative images through a completely free website.

In the publication, Ingrid revealed that in order to make these images you only need to access “ideogram.ai” a platform that uses tools with Artificial Intelligence to create text on images through given instructions and descriptions.

The tiktoker reported that the first step is to access ideogram.ai through an account with the registration of linking with Google through the option “Sign up with Google”.

After meeting the requirements requested when registering the application and accepting the terms of service, you will be able to use the application to create images with your name.

It is important to note that in order to create the image, you must choose from the options shown. This in order to use the same format using the option “remix or remix.”

In this same section, you must replace the name that appears in quotes in the description with yours and then select the option “trigger”. The platform will give you four design options to choose from and you will only have to choose the image that you like the most.